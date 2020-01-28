On Jan. 22 at 8:25 a.m., Timothy C. Oxford, 26, from Ocean Park was identified as an individual who alleged stole items from a Long Beach business. He was cited for theft third-degree.
At 12:17 p.m., suspect Roderick G. Johnson II, 40, from Ocean Park was involved in a altercation at a Ilwaco business. A charge of assault second-degree was sent to the prosecutor for a charging decision.
On Jan. 23 at 4:51 p.m., in Ilwaco, two young girls from Ocean Park were contacted for the alleged theft of jewelry from a business. The jewelry was costume jewelry and returned to the business with apologies from the suspects.
On Jan. 25 at 8:43 p.m. in Long Beach, Zachary S. Bryan, 38, from Bremerton, was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
