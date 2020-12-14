On Dec. 9 at 4:45 p.m., on 10th Street NE in Long Beach, Casey J. Burke, 37, from Long Beach, was cited for violation of an anti-harassment order, after he was allegedly videotaping another person.
On Dec. 10 at 7:37 a.m., storage units in Ilwaco had been entered and a $1,500 guitar was among the items taken. The owner later called back to say a couple other units had been entered as well.
On Dec. 11 at 8:44 p.m., Joseph B. Simons, 42, from Graham, Wash., was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
