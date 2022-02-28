On Feb. 16 at 10:35 a.m., on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, a single-axle flatbed trailer was reported stolen.
On Feb. 17 at 7:09 p.m., on 16th Street in Long Beach, Timothy N. Biggar, 70, from Naselle was cited for hit-and-run in a business parking lot.
On Feb. 22 at 11:38 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, someone had been squatting on a boat and caused damage as well. In addition, two life jackets were missing and the owner said there were an additional 40 hours of running time on the boat and the ropes were not tied correctly.
At 2:15 p.m., a theft was reported at an Ilwaco business, after a female attempted to steal from a tip jar.
On Feb. 23 at 2:25 p.m., the catalytic converter had been stolen from a state vehicle.
On Feb. 27 at 1:21 a.m., a sexual assault was reported. The male was contacted and the case remains under investigation.
At 3:08 p.m. in Ilwaco, a possible assault was reported. The suspect has PTSD and would not respond to officers. Washington State Patrol SWAT was contacted and surrounding homes evacuated. After a time the suspect, Madison A. Johnston, 31, from Ilwaco, took his medication, unloaded his guns and said he would not hurt anyone. A charge of assault second-degree domestic violence was sent to the prosecutor’s office.
