On July 4 at 1:15 p.m, LBPD was contacted by the owner of Long Beach Horse Rides. The owner said their business was burglarized a few nights prior and reported that the suspect took a new generator. The owner didn’t provide any more specific information and just wanted to bring it to the department's attention.
On July 5 at 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Chautauqua Lodge for a report of a theft. A guest allegedly used a stolen credit card to book a room and was located at 14th North and SR 103. The man, identified as Mateo A. Pascual Andres, 23, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested and booked for second-degree identity theft, unlawful factoring of transactions with a credit card, and possessing a dangerous weapon.
On July 5 at 9:34 a.m., LBPD responded to the report of an assault on a transit bus at First Avenue N and Lakeview Drive. The transit service confirmed that an assault had occurred and that the suspect left the transit bus prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The case is still under investigation.
On July 5 at 10:20 p.m., LBPD responded to the report of a court violation at 100 10th St NE. A suspect identified as Jacob M. Stapleton, 25, of Long Beach was found to be within 300 feet of a protected person. He was charged with violation of a court order and the case was forwarded to the city prosecutor.
On July 6 at 2:54 a.m., LBPD responded to the report of a disturbance at Inn at Discovery Coast. The reporting party informed the officer that they heard screaming and sounds of an altercation coming from a room. One of the occupants, an unnamed female, admitted there was yelling but said nothing physical was going on. "She said it's just a marriage that isn't working." The couple was advised to go to bed and keep the noise level down.
On July 7 at 2:27 a.m., LBPD responded to the report of an assault at 1408 Pacific Ave N. Upon arrival, an officer observed a male run across the street and learned that he was a suspect in the incident. The officer was able to locate the man, identified as Bradley S. Garcia, 20, of Long Beach. The officer learned that Garcia went into another residence and woke up the occupant asking to use their phone. Garcia then allegedly became agitated and began yelling at the man. Garcia allegedly scratched the man and bit him. He was cited for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
On July 7 at 8:30 a.m., LBPD responded to the report of harassment at 110 NE 10 St. The suspect, Corey W. Devore, 37, of Yacolt, was arrested and booked for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
On July 7 at 12:57 p.m., police responded to a report of malicious mischief in the vicinity of Bolstad Ave W and the north segment of Discovery Trail. Officers found five to seven instances of white graffiti with possible gang connotations on the path. Officers contacted the city public works crew, who said they would drive the path and remove any graffiti. On July 10 at 2:05 p.m., police received a separate report of gang-like graffiti on the boardwalk.
On July 7 at 6:35 p.m., LBPD respond to the report of a traffic accident on the 100 block of Howerton Way SE. The victim reported that left their vehicle at 10 a.m. and when they returned at 6:35 p.m., they found it damaged.
On July 8 at around 8:30 a.m., various people reported a man in a black leather jacket walking along SR103 between Seaview and the west end of Bolstad beach approach in Long Beach, swinging knives or a machete around. LBPD and a WDFW officer were unable to locate the subject.
On July 9 at 10:21 a.m., police stopped a man riding a bicycle while drinking from an open container of alcohol. The man was asked to pour it out and he did.
On July 9 at 3:25 p.m., the police department responded to the report of an assault at 301 Pacific Avenue S. The officer learned that two juvenile females were fighting over a series of Snapchats. The business owner and a good Samaritan pulled them apart. They have been 86'd from the business.
On July 10 at 5:25 p.m., the police department responded to a report of harassment at the Driftwood RV Park involving a known suspect. The responding officer learned that Gary A. Ziemer, 74, of Long Beach, drove multiple times past the victim's residence. The victim also alleged that Ziemer had been calling her daughter on the phone. Once the officer was able too locate Ziemer at his apartment, Ziemer stood in the back and yelled at the officer that he would have to come back with a warrant if he wanted to arrest him. He was cited for violation of a court order. Ziemer was also involved in a scuffle on June 26 and was jailed for violation of a protection order and resisting arrest. An earlier Chinook Observer write-up on the June 26 incident incorrectly reported that a different party was arrested.
