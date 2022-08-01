On July 18 at 7:09 a.m., Scott A. Quast, 61, of Seaview was stopped at the intersection of Spruce St E and Brumback Avenue for operating a vehicle with an improper trip permit. The officer discovered that the permit was photocopies. Quast was cited for a trip permit violation.

On July 18 at 3:25 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported a man performing a sexual act near a flag pole. An officer responded and removed the man from the property and learned he was from the Longview area. He was given a courtesy transport to Astoria.

