On July 18 at 7:09 a.m., Scott A. Quast, 61, of Seaview was stopped at the intersection of Spruce St E and Brumback Avenue for operating a vehicle with an improper trip permit. The officer discovered that the permit was photocopies. Quast was cited for a trip permit violation.
On July 18 at 3:25 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported a man performing a sexual act near a flag pole. An officer responded and removed the man from the property and learned he was from the Longview area. He was given a courtesy transport to Astoria.
On July 18 at 4:00 p.m., a caller reported that between noon and 1:00 p.m. someone had crawled into his vehicle and had stolen his work tools. An officer spoke with the man over the phone and advised him that they would keep a lookout.
On July 18 at 4:21 p.m., the Ilwaco Pharmacy reported a man was smoking in front of the building and wanted the man to leave. The responding officer learned that the man was Patrick L. Saunders, 44, of Ilwaco. Saunders had an active $100,000 warrant and was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail.
On July 18 at 5:37 p.m., an officer responded to a court order violation at the Driftwood RV Park. The suspect was not arrested.
On July 18 at 9:05 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported that a patient was spitting on nurses and throwing stuff in his room. An officer responded and was able to calm the man down but not before he tested whether or not he could leave. The officer made it clear that he would be brought back.
On July 19 at 10:45 a.m., a man at the Port of Ilwaco reported that he had been assaulted two days prior by a male and female. The altercation was allegedly caused by the victim hitting the male and female with propwash. The man was allegedly taken to Ocean Beach Hospital before being transported to a Portland area hospital for multiple broken ribs. He was allegedly kicked and struck with a walking stick.
On July 20 at 9:02 a.m., The Breakers reported that a man was out of a lawn wearing only shorts and staff had no idea how he gained access to the property and used a hot tub. He allegedly had been staying with a guest. The man ended up collapsing onto the lawn when an officer arrived and was taken to the hospital.
On July 20 at 1:38 p.m., a Fort George delivery driver reported that while at the Super Mart his delivery truck was burglarized and a backpack was stolen out of it. The store's surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of the man who was approximately 25 years of age, with brown hair, and brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red printing, blue jeans and white shoes.
On July 21 at 12:00 p.m., a theft was reported at 212 Oregon Avenue South where a wallet was stolen out of a vehicle. The victim alleged that she knew who the suspect was and even had spoken to him the day before.
On July 22 at 8:38 a.m., a man suffering from a mental health disorder argued with a McDonald’s employee and the verbal altercation was stopped by an officer.
On July 22 at 7:47 p.m., two teenagers were reported to have been vandalizing a property near 214 5th St NW with spray paint. One was wearing a yellow hoodie, long black pants, and had black hair and the other may have been green.
On July 22 at 7:58 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported a non-life threatening firearm injury. The victim reported that he had an accident at a shooting range and had shrapnel in his eye but an officer learned the incident happened at a friend's home in Long Beach and was instead an accidental discharge. The man was questioned why he lied and he said because he didn’t want to get his friend in trouble.
On July 22 at 11:35 p.m., a man reported that his brother, Jacob M. Stapleton, 25, of Long Beach, was walking with someone who he was banned from being with by protection order. Stapleton was located and cited for a violation of a court order.
On July 23 at 2:49 p.m., a child was reported and found left inside a vehicle at 110 Ocean Beach Blvd S. The responding officer found the vehicle running with the child inside and the suspect told the officer that he was just visiting a grandparent for a minute. He was educated on why it was a bad idea, and illegal.
On July 23 at 3:06 p.m., graffiti was reported on the Discovery Trail.
On July 24 at 1:08 a.m., Olivia G. Bonney, 29, of Long Beach was arrested for DUI after an officer observed her vehicle bottoming out and driving erratically. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of intoxicant coming from Bonney. She admitted to having at least two tequila drinks.
On July 24 at 2:05 p.m., a hit and run was reported at 126 Spruce St E. The victim's car was parked along Spruce St overnight and was struck on the drivers door. There were no witnesses or security cameras in the area.
On July 25 at 2:44 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Pioneer Ave and Pacific Avenue involving a vehicle that rear-ended another. The responding officer discovered that the driver of the offending vehicle was allegedly driving under the influence. Michael S. Short, 62, of Aberdeen, was cited for DUI.
On July 25 at 10:15 p.m., Corey W. Devore, 37, of Longview, was once again found to be in violation of a no-contact order and was calling the victim repeatedly. He was cited for violation of a court order.
On July 26 at 4:31 a.m., an officer responded to 914 Spruce St to the report of an unknown male walking up to a reporting party’s house and then to a park. The responding officer tried to view the person on the reporting party’s security camera but was unable to do so.
On July 27 at 1:00 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Corral Drive-in. A 2016 Ford Truck was backed into on its passenger side by a gold-colored PT Cruiser.
On July 27 at 10:00 a.m., an officer responding to a harassment call involving a victim who was allegedly told by the suspect he was going to shoot her and her housing management, but the officer discovered it was a miscommunication and the man, who was Egyptian, meant “sue.”
On July 27 at 2:30 p.m., a victim at 1601 South Idaho reported that within the past two days their 2008 Chevy had its windows smashed out and the gas cap was broken.
On July 27 at 5:40 p.m., a male was reported screaming at 14th St SW and Shoreview. The man was upset because someone had his keys.
On July 28 at 9:50 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle that had extensive damage at Oregon Avenue N and 5th Street NE. The driver of the vehicle, Jennifer L. Beck, 46, of Long Beach, told the officer she crashed into a barrier by the Chinook Tunnel. Her vehicle was missing the front bumper and was steaming from the radiator. Beck also had a suspended Oregon license and was cited for third-degree driving without a license.
On July 28 at 9:38 p.m., a man helping his friend bring bags inside a residence at 101 Pacific Avenue S was confronted by an armed man who ordered the man to get away from his vehicle. The suspect allegedly drew a firearm out of his holster and set it on his lap while sitting in the vehicle with it pointed at the victim.
On July 28 at 7:50 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported at 1408 Pacific Avenue S and the responding officer Brandi M. Hiatt, 43, of Billings, Montana, who matched the description of the suspect that was provided. Hiatt allegedly stole items from a man's truck and she was positively identified by two witnesses. She was cited for second-degree vehicle prowling.
On July 30 at 9:40 a.m., a male and female took items from the Best Western including a blanket and items from a breakfast area. The female was located by an officer at a gas station and found her in possession of the blanket that she alleged she took for her dog. The hotel staff informed the officer that she used to work there and had been previously trespassed from the property. She was told she needed to take the blanket back and speak with the manager about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.