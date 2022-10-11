On Oct. 3 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of an alarm going off at a residence on the 300 Block of Lake St SE. The report also stated that there was broken glass but the officers were unable to locate any damage or get the attention of occupants inside.

On Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m., a resident walked into the police station and informed an officer that homeless people on an empty lot on 4th St S and Boulevard were yelling and it seemed to be getting worse. An officer gave the resident the number to Pacific County Dispatch and advised to call when there is an issue. The resident also stated someone else had called about the issue in the past.

