On Oct. 3 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of an alarm going off at a residence on the 300 Block of Lake St SE. The report also stated that there was broken glass but the officers were unable to locate any damage or get the attention of occupants inside.
On Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m., a resident walked into the police station and informed an officer that homeless people on an empty lot on 4th St S and Boulevard were yelling and it seemed to be getting worse. An officer gave the resident the number to Pacific County Dispatch and advised to call when there is an issue. The resident also stated someone else had called about the issue in the past.
On Oct. 4 at 11:16 a.m., Gary A. Ziemer, 75, of Long Beach was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for violating a protection order and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 4 at 7:50 p.m., an officer discovered a dead deer laying across the roadway at 28th St N and Pacific Avenue. The officer stopped and a truck stopped and informed the officer that the deer had just ran into their vehicle. The officer noticed a dent in the side of the truck and was told it happened while they were traveling northbound. The officer pulled the deer off the roadway into the bushes.
On Oct. 5 at 3:32 a.m., a resident at Oceanic RV reported that they heard someone stealing a new $260 bicycle while they were inside their RV. The resident tracked the bike down to the 8th St SE and Washington Avenue S before chasing the alleged thief with a German shepherd. The suspect was last seen by the Oman and Sons storage units.
On Oct. 5 at 12:55 p.m., a resident on 26th North State Route 103 reported that their ex-boyfriend was going through a car and they were unsure if anything was taken.
On Oct. 7 at 4:39 a.m., a resident reported that someone stole tools out of the back of their truck on the 200 Block of Spruce St E. The caller informed an officer that all the tools were sitting in the bed of their truck and noticed the theft because a yellow extension cord was hanging out of the truck. They valued the stolen items which included a Milwaukee saw and batteries at between $2,500-$3,000.
On Oct. 7 at 7:35 a.m., a caller in the Key Bank parking lot interrupted an attempted car theft of his red 2000 Chevrolet pickup. The caller informed an officer that they observed a forest green Subaru Outback in the parking lot and observed one person inside the truck and the other in the Subaru. The glove box was damaged and a key to the pickup that was inside was stolen. A Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy notified the officer of a similar suspect vehicle with occupants that had been associated with other vehicle prowls. The case remains under investigation.
On Oct. 7 at 11:57 a.m., Officer Eric Cowsert was able to solve a fraud case that involved an unknown purchaser at Spawn Fly Fish that purchased $1,937.87 worth of merchandise on Oct. 6 at 3:44 p.m. with a bad check. Cowsert was able to track the checks to a business in Portland, and eventually to Sean R. Otero, 47, and he is facing charges for second-degree theft and financial fraud. The charges were sent to the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.
On Oct. 7 at 6:31 p.m., a male on drugs was reported stepping into traffic on the 200 Block of First Avenue S. The man was located and told to stay out of the road.
