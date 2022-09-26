On Sept. 11 at 1:14 p.m. at an RV park, Nim P. Lindsley, 77 of Long Beach allegedly assaulted a relative inside their home. The victim declined to be transported to Ocean Beach Hospital but did request that a charge be pressed against Lindsley. The police department forwarded a charge for fourth-degree assault domestic violence to the city attorney.
On Sept. 11 at 5:35 p.m., a man at Lake Street and Second Street reported that someone was vandalizing his vehicle. He told the responding officer who he thought was the culprit and that the individual is someone he had a previous no-contact order against.
On Sept. 12 at 8:34 a.m., a man staying at a Long Beach condo reported that someone stole a fishing pole out of his boat that was parked on a trailer outside the lodge. The pole was identified as a Okuma 10’6” fishing pole with a reel and was valued at $180. A camera at the lodge near the location was not working at the time of the incident and only a report of a suspicious Jeep was documented. There are no known suspects.
On Sept. 12 at 6:45 p.m., a male was reported stomping at vehicles and yellingin downtown Long Beach. He was contacted by an officer and told to quit and to move along and did so.
On Sept. 15 at 11:55 a.m., Long Beach City Hall called the police department and advised that a bald homeless man was outside a downtown business yelling profanities. When an officer contacted the man he was calm and stated he was just having a bad day. He made a purchase and left without incident.
On Sept. 15 at 12:00 p.m., His Supper Table reported that three females entered the store and store a tractor seat valued at $10. Surveillance inside the store caught a female in possession of the seat but did not capture it being stolen. The store manager requested the female be trespassed if the officer could find them. The officer was unable to locate them.
On Sept. 16 at 9:00 p.m., a male staying at an AirBnb on the 6800 Block of Orteilus Drive reported that he was staying long-term and while gone for four-days someone went inside the rental and stole multiple items including some of his work clothes. The theft was estimated at $250.
On Sept. 16 at 10:12 a.m. at a market, two males were reported fighting outside the store. An officer was unable to locate the men and a license plate that was provided was not valid.
On Sept. 16 at 4:45 p.m., a caller reported four suspicious occupants inside a vehicle at Culbertson Park. The reporting party stated people were coming and going from the vehicle but stated they did not think it was drug activity. The responding officer logged the information.
On Sept. 17 at 7:30 a.m., a storage unit gate at 181 Main St SE was unsecured after someone allegedly took apart a portion of the gate to gain access. No storage units appeared to be breached but a suspicious vehicle in the area with Oregon plates was observed. The vehicle appeared to have drug paraphernalia inside of it. The responding officer logged the information.
On Sept. 17 at 4:10 p.m., a female was reported yelling at herself at a Porta Potty at a business. The responding officer located the intoxicated female who denied she had been drinking. The officer contacted the store and was informed she left a bag of clothes. The officer located the female and found her sitting against a fence drinking a beer. The officer poured out the beer and gave the woman the bag of clothes.
On Sept. 17 at 4:32 p.m., a one-year-old child was reported accidentally locked inside a vehicle. An officer stood by until a locksmith arrived and opened the vehicle. The child was okay.
