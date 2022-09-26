On Sept. 11 at 1:14 p.m. at an RV park, Nim P. Lindsley, 77 of Long Beach allegedly assaulted a relative inside their home. The victim declined to be transported to Ocean Beach Hospital but did request that a charge be pressed against Lindsley. The police department forwarded a charge for fourth-degree assault domestic violence to the city attorney.

On Sept. 11 at 5:35 p.m., a man at Lake Street and Second Street reported that someone was vandalizing his vehicle. He told the responding officer who he thought was the culprit and that the individual is someone he had a previous no-contact order against.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.