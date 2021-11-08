LBPD officers responded to a number of issues throughout the week involving individuals with mental health concerns. The Observer seldom calls attention to this type of issue, however this week is an example of the strain it places on law enforcement, family members and the individuals themselves.
On Nov. 2 at 1:19 p.m., it was alleged that threats were made to harm two individuals. Contact was made with the suspect, who denied the accusation. The man had earlier intentionally locked himself out of his apartment because he heard people talking through the walls.
On Nov. 5 at 9:08 p.m. in Long Beach, a woman called 911 because her grandson needed to go to the hospital. When officers arrived he was initially confrontational but calmed down somewhat. He was willing to go to the hospital and was transported there.
On Nov. 7 at 2:28 a.m., a woman reported her son was having an episode and he needed to be taken to the hospital by Medix. He became very agitated and was getting louder and louder and he was clinching his fists and saying he wanted to be tazed. He was eventually restrained and a mental health professional was called to evaluate him.
Then on Nov. 7 at 4:07 p.m., the man left the hospital on his own. He mother got him into a car and was driving him to a mental health facility when he jumped out of the vehicle going about 30 mph. His mom called 911 and officers arrived on scene. An officer tried to talk to him to get him to stop and he would not comply. He eventually stopped and assumed a fighting stance with his fists up. He was subsequently taken to the grass and placed in handcuffs without further incident. He told officers he was sorry and thanked them for the help. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation for an involuntary admission.
