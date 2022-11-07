Oct. 30 — At 8 p.m., Ethan P. Duffy, 19, of Long Beach was arrested for first-degree theft after allegedly pickpocketing a man at a gas station at Pioneer Market.
Oct. 31 — At 6:20 a.m., a man on a bike hit a curb at Sid Snyder and Boulevard. The male was possibly injured or drunk. He was not at the scene when an officer arrived.
At 9:30 p.m., employees at the Ilwaco Market reported that a group of kids were trying to tip over a porta-potty. An officer spoke to the group and learned they were horseplaying with it because a friend was inside. They apologized for the incident.
Nov. 1 — At 4:05 p.m., a Husqvarna 570 chainsaw was stolen on the 700 Block of Shoreview Dr and was valued at $850-1,000.
Nov. 2 — At 11:57 a.m., Anthony R. Ramos, 31, of Ilwaco, was cited for third-degree driving with a license suspended. He was stopped at Seacrest NE and 26th Street NW and was unable to provide registration for the vehicle.
Nov. 4 — At 10:26 a.m., a patient at the Ocean Beach Clinic arrived to an appointment and learned it had been canceled and a voicemail was left on her phone. She wanted to speak with her doctor, but was told she couldn’t and refused to leave. An officer responded and she voluntarily left and was filing a complaint with her insurance company.
Nov. 5 — At 3:19 a.m., an officer discovered that a vehicle crashed into the Long Beach City Hall and it was unoccupied. The vehicle appeared to have missed a stop sign and crashed into the building. The officer was able to trace the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Highlander, back to a residence in Long Beach. The officer contacted Mayor Jerry Philips to inform him of the incident and to retrieve surveillance footage of the incident. Phillips had a city worker board up the building.
At 8:59 p.m., a male reported he was assaulted by a bartender on the 100 Block of 7th Street SW. The male allegedly went to the bar to get a beer and flicked a stack of coasters to the ground. The bartender allegedly took the man’s drink and pushed him out the door. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and showed the man was asked to leave before being escorted out.
At 9:29 a.m., a hit and run was reported at the Adrift Hotel. A front desk worker reported that a male staying at the Boardwalk Cottages backed into a fence and destroyed it and the incident was caught on surveillance camera. After hitting the fence, the man sped off. Officers located the man at the cottages and were unable to speak with the man directly, and upon contact a door was forcefully shut. They were able to speak with an occupant through a window and informed them that they needed to speak with the Adrift manager in the morning because the damage was going to be charged to them.
At 6:30 p.m., the Beachcombers shop reported that a male walked in and stole a handful of clothing. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. An officer was unable to locate the reporting party at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.