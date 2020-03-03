On Feb. 26 at 6:35 a.m., on Spruce Street in Ilwaco, Christopher A. Schommer, 26, from Ilwaco was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
At 8:44 p.m. in Long Beach, Richard W. Brooking, 24, from Long Beach was stopped for a traffic citation and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Feb. 29 at 2:15 a.m., on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, a woman came to a home and said she was hit by a car while looking for her puppy and wanted to be taken to the hospital. When the homeowner came back, she was gone.
At 2:38 p.m. on 10th Street in Long Beach, an assault was reported, with a knife allegedly involved. As a result, Keith E. Pitts, 41, from Long Beach, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence second-degree assault, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting a domestic incident.
On March 1 at 5:24 p.m., on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, Veronica W. Sonntag, 45, from Ocean Park was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
