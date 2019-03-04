On March 2 at 12:52 a.m. on Pacific Way, LBPD stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After making contact with the driver, a field sobriety test was conducted. Isaac Z. Leitz, 40, from Washougal was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
At 8:11 p.m. in Long Beach, Jeremiah A. Moore, 44, from Vancouver was contacted and he was subsequently cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On March 3 at 12:27 p.m. in Ilwaco, Justin W. Jones, 31, from Lacey was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 1:26 p.m. in Long Beach, Brandy N. Johnson, 36, from Vancouver was contacted and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 6:12 p.m. in Long Beach officers contacted John R. Weir, 82, from Ocean Park. He was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
