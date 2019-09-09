On Aug. 29 at 11:24 p.m. in Ilwaco, LBPD contacted Dillon O. Coleman, 27, from Ilwaco after an incident on Elizabeth Avenue in Ilwaco. Coleman was subsequently arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault, harassment.
On Aug. 30, at 5:31 p.m. in Ilwaco, an assault was reported. After tempers calmed, no one wanted to press charges and the situation was defused.
On Aug. 31 at 5:18 p.m., on Howerton Way in Ilwaco, a hit-and-run to a parked truck was reported. The alleged suspect left the scene telling the victim he would be right back, but he never returned.
On Sept. 1 at 9:24 a.m. on 14th Street, the theft of numerous tools as well as a pistol was reported. A possible suspect was named.
At 7:09 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, two girls were alleged to have shoplifted a necklace and slippers. One of the fleeing suspects dropped her slippers and kept running.
On Sept. 2 at 7:54 p.m. on Washington Avenue, a large plume of smoke was reported. A responding officer found an individual had “accidentally” thrown a lit cigarette into a burn pit full of wood and other items, igniting it. After it was extinguished the individual was given a verbal warning.
At 8:35 p.m. on Lake Street in Ilwaco, James H. Jacobs, 56, from Glenoma, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant and for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
On Sept. 4 at 11:55 p.m., a dumpster diver on Ocean Beach Boulevard was told to stop and move on. He complied.
On Sept. 5 at 5:41 p.m., on Spruce Street in Ilwaco, Ericka A. Berry, 30, from Tacoma, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Sept. 7 at 4:45 a.m. on Spruce Street, LBPD responded for a report of an assault. After an initial investigation, Ryan R. Claussen, 33, from Cornelius, Ore., was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Sept. 8 at 4:31 p.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Dominick S. Feole, 43, from Big Bear City, Calif., was stopped for a traffic infraction and subsequently cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
