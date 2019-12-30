On Dec. 20 at 3:41 p.m. on Spruce Street in Ilwaco, an assault was reported. After an initial investigation a 17-year-old male from Ilwaco was transported to juvenile detention for suspected domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Dec. 21 at 12:40 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a downtown Long Beach business for an assault in progress.
At 10:04 p.m., vandalism to a vehicle parked on Shoreview Drive in Long Beach was reported.
On Dec. 23 at 1:14 a.m., on 17th Street in Long Beach, a LBPD officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint. According to the homeowner, the suspect allegedly entered private property without permission. After an initial investigation, Jennifer A. Gregory, 41, from Beaverton, Oregon, was cited for criminal trespassing second-degree.
A prowler was reported on 16th Street in Long Beach at 2:57 a.m. The responding officer found no evidence of any damage to vehicles or property in that area.
At 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, two windows were reportedly broken out of a residence.
On Dec. 25 at 10:17 a.m., in Long Beach, Crystal M. Freeman, 32, from Ocean Park was cited for theft third-degree.
On Dec. 27 at 9:22 a.m., a theft case was received. The victim alleged theft by a former caregiver.
On Dec. 29 at 7:43 p.m. in Long Beach, an officer was dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival the officer observed the car cross the highway very slowly. Emergency lights were activated, and the driver stopped. He then allegedly exited the car and took off running. He was apprehended and found to have multiple felony warrants out of Hillsboro, Ore. Robert S. Ohler, 29, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on the felony warrants.
