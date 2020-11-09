On Nov. 2 at 2:15 p.m., in Ilwaco, a 1930s cast iron bathtub was reported stolen.
At 10 p.m., in Long Beach, it was reported that a group of individuals were lighting off mortar-type fireworks on the Bolstad beach approach. A vehicle in the area received minor dent and paint removal damage from the mortar’s shrapnel. The vehicles were found in downtown Long Beach, with one person pointing a rifle across a field near Oregon Street. Contact was made with the suspects. After an initial investigation, Aaron L. Chetwood, 18, from Seaview was charged with unlawful discharge or use of fireworks, reckless endangerment, malicious mischief third-degree, possession of a semi-automatic rifle by 18-21-year-old, and spotlighting big game second-degree. These charges were sent to the prosecutor’s office for final decision.
On Nov. 3 at 11:30 a.m., a theft was reported in Long Beach, after someone was found to be electronically processing checks with a local business’ account number. The amount was currently up to $20,000. The account was blocked.
On Nov. 8 at 3:27 p.m., in Ilwaco, a charge of domestic violence fourth-degree assault was sent to the juvenile department for a 13-year-old female who allegedly assaulted a family member.
At 3:49 p.m., in Long Beach an assault was reported after a customer allegedly assaulted a store employee. An 86 order prohibiting him from entry to the business was signed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.