April 14 — At 10 a.m., several prowlers were reported near a lodge in Long Beach. Extra patrols will be ongoing. Locks were tampered with, and pry marks were reported around a door latch.
At 6:29 p.m. in Long Beach, LB police contacted Everett E. Pace, 47, from Long Beach regarding possible harassment. A charge of violation of an anti-harassment order was sent to the prosecutor’s office for a charging decision.
April 17 — Possible employee embezzlement was reported at 1:49 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 18 — At 10:43 a.m., on Ocean Beach Boulevard, an assault was reported. As a result, Jeremy A. Littau, 40, from Long Beach was cited for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
The theft of vehicle was reported on Lake Street in Ilwaco at 2:02 p.m. The vehicle was eventually recovered in Sacramento, California.
At 3 p.m., it was reported that the lock had been cut on a work trailer parked at the job site in Long Beach, and between $1,000 and $1,500 worth of items were stolen.
