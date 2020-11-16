On Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., it was discovered that a coffee shop in Long Beach had been burglarized, with camera wires cut.
On Nov. 15 at 8:22 a.m. another coffee shop in Long Beach had been burglarized.
At 1:21 p.m., in Ilwaco, a theft was reported at the Doupe building in Ilwaco. A tub and chop saw were stolen.
At 10 p.m., in Ilwaco, Kristopher E. Starheim, 27, was contacted, and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
