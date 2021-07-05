On June 21 at 9:59 p.m., in Long Beach, Steven K. Whiting, 52, from Long Beach, was charged with assault fourth-degree after an altercation on 6th Street.
On June 26 at 7:45 a.m. on L Place, William C. Whiteside, 35, from Warrenton, Oregon was stopped and cited for driving with license suspended third-degree.
On June 27 at 2:45 p.m., an officer stopped two vehicles for speeding and passing other vehicles on the right. Several calls had been received by dispatch about these vehicles. Suspect one, Louis E. Samoville, 39, from Tacoma was cited for reckless driving and Paul A. Hemming, 34 from Vancouver was also cited for reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.