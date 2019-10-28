On Oct. 23 at 10:26 a.m., a 13-year-old male from Ilwaco was allegedly found to have marijuana in a backpack. A charge of possession was sent to the Juvenile Department for a charging decision.
On Oct. 26 at 11:48 p.m. in Long Beach, a report was received about a disorderly male who allegedly touched a female inappropriately in a business. After an initial investigation, Mark A. Campbell, 62, from South Bend, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for assault fourth-degree and indecent liberties.
