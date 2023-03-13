Feb. 27 — Gary A. Ziemer, 75 of Long Beach, cited for violation of anti-harassment protection order after walking up to and knocking on the door of a residence he is barred from coming within 1,000 feet.
March 1 — Reporting party said a timeshare resident woke him up screaming "I'm gonna kill all you mothe****ers that agree with the staff." He then started naming off unit numbers, including the reporting party's. Reporting party has heard him yelling through the walls many times before, but has not heard direct threats like he did this morning. LBPD advised him to get a restraining order.
March 2 — Vandalism reported in the restroom downtown next to the old police station. Reporting party heard yelling and a commotion next door in the restrooms and saw three teenage boys running out of it. Reporting party found it had been trashed.
March 4 — Madeline I. Walsh, 73 of Seaview, was cited for hit and run of an unattended vehicle after allegedly backing into someone’s car door and leaving the scene.
March 7 — Reporting party said a female was screaming and throwing trash everywhere at an Ilwaco trailer park. Officer spoke with the female subject at Waterfront Way near Coho Charters. The subject kept walking away from he officer and refused to give me her name. She kept repeating, "they don't live here" and "I've been living here for 5 years." She also claimed that she was pepper sprayed and the people were threatening her. Officer told her that she needs to stop threatening other people and throwing trash at their trailers. She then left.
March 11 — Theft of two storm grates reported at Black Lake Park.
