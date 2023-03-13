Feb. 27 — Gary A. Ziemer, 75 of Long Beach, cited for violation of anti-harassment protection order after walking up to and knocking on the door of a residence he is barred from coming within 1,000 feet.

March 1 — Reporting party said a timeshare resident woke him up screaming "I'm gonna kill all you mothe****ers that agree with the staff." He then started naming off unit numbers, including the reporting party's. Reporting party has heard him yelling through the walls many times before, but has not heard direct threats like he did this morning. LBPD advised him to get a restraining order.

