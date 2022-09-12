On Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m., a couple met with an officer at the police department and reported that they had an antique cooler stolen from their property approximately 9 months before and learned it was sold by Hobo Junction to the Dollar Store. An officer went with the couple to Hobo Junction and the owner reimbursed them for selling the stolen cooler. The owner also stated he would drop off video footage of the individual who sold him the cooler.
On Sept. 9 at 4:38 p.m., Duncan W. Wallace, 45, was stopped for negligent driving by a South Bend Police Officer at Pioneer Market who was assisting with law enforcement for the Rod Run weekend. Wallace was placed under arrest for third-degree driving without a license and a methamphetamine pipe was found inside the vehicle. Wallace was cited for driving without a license and a licensed driver removed the vehicle from the scene.
On Sept. 9 at 3:39 p.m., a 911 caller reported an alleged hit and run at McDonald’s, but the responding officer did not locate anyone at the scene wanting to report a crime or vehicles that matched the alleged incident.
On Sept. 9 at 10:24 p.m., a white pickup truck with a “Prime” sticker was reported firing an airsoft gun at a victim approximately three times at 1710 Pacific Avenue. The victim told the responding officer that the truck passed her and her grandsons three times and fired the BB gun at them each time. None of them were injured and she did not wish to press charges.
On Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m., the Long Beach Pharmacy reported that two drunk males that had been told by law enforcement to put back a bench in the breezeway, did not. The caller reported that the men were belligerent and made nasty comments to the caller after officers left. The men allegedly yelled several things at the caller including that they hoped the caller didn’t sleep that night.
On Sept. 10 at 7:01 p.m., a fight in progress was reported. The responding officer learned that a male was watching traffic on the roadway when a vehicle with a person hanging out drinking beer started revving the engine. A female allegedly exited the vehicle and punched the male and he responded by pushing her. Three additional males then exited the vehicle and began fighting with the male. No one involved wished to press charges.
On Sept. 10 at 9:00 p.m., an officer discovered an intoxicated male in the middle of the roadway at 910 Pacific Avenue and told the man to stay on the sidewalk. The man had also called 911 the night before because it appears he “really likes a fellow officer,” a female officer for Long Beach. He was told to not call dispatch unless there’s a real emergency.
On Sept. 10 10:29 p.m., Glenn A. Davis, 54, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after a victim flagged down an officer and reported that Davis had hit them in the face.
On Sept. 10 at 4:41 p.m., a victim reported an assault at 9th St S and Pacific Avenue. The victim stated a male approximately 37 years of age that was chunky wearing a burgary shirt, jeans and a hat grabbed them by the throat while he was sitting in a friend’s vehicle. The altercation allegedly happened after the victim flipped him off and was followed to the Bank of the Pacific. The victim and others were reportedly involved in disorderly conduct and were warned by the responding officer they could be charged if the issues continued.
On Sept. 10 at 11:20 p.m., a male patient was reported acting aggressive at Ocean Beach Hospital and a responding officer was able to diffuse the situation and a nurse sedated the man. He was also placed in soft restraints.
On Sept. 11 at 1:26 a.m., a number of suspects were allegedly destroying the facility at the Bolstad bathrooms. The responding officer located witnesses and the suspects. The suspects denied any involvement in the incident and the investigation is ongoing. This will have more in-depth coverage once the investigation is completed.
On Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m., someone damaged a sign in a field at Boardwalk Cottages. There are no known suspects.
