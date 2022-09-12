On Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m., a couple met with an officer at the police department and reported that they had an antique cooler stolen from their property approximately 9 months before and learned it was sold by Hobo Junction to the Dollar Store. An officer went with the couple to Hobo Junction and the owner reimbursed them for selling the stolen cooler. The owner also stated he would drop off video footage of the individual who sold him the cooler.

On Sept. 9 at 4:38 p.m., Duncan W. Wallace, 45, was stopped for negligent driving by a South Bend Police Officer at Pioneer Market who was assisting with law enforcement for the Rod Run weekend. Wallace was placed under arrest for third-degree driving without a license and a methamphetamine pipe was found inside the vehicle. Wallace was cited for driving without a license and a licensed driver removed the vehicle from the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.