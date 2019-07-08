On July 1 at 11:32 a.m., a visitor to the Peninsula reported the hitch, with an estimated valued of $350, missing from his truck.
At 2:57 p.m. in a Long Beach business, LBPD was dispatched for an assault. The arriving officer contacted two older ladies who had a dispute over their correct place in the ice cream line. The officer asked them to go their separate ways and call it a day, which they did.
On July 3 at 4:55 p.m., after a welfare check was requested, officers made contact with Marilyn J. Muse, 21, from Long Beach. She was booked into Pacific County Jail for possession of a controlled substance meth.
On July 4 at 12:42 p.m., Michael A. Gray, 64, from Battle Ground, Wash., was cited for hit-and-run and failure to obey a police officer.
On July 6 at 9:16 p.m., in Long Beach, Matthew R. Rode, 23, was cited for assault fourth-degree.
On July 7 at 3:53 p.m. on Howerton Way, it was reported that two men were pointing guns at each other and at other people in the area. An officer made contact and found they were playing with a cigarette maker, and neither had weapons on them.
