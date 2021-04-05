On March 22 and March 27, there were at least 14 more reports of vandalism/malicious mischief from vehicle windows broken by a BB gun or pellet gun.
On March 26 at 1:12 a.m., on Pacific Way, Ross L. Estes, 67, from Naches, Wash., was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On March 29, at 12:31 p.m., in Long Beach, a suspect was on video taking the change drawer and a door controller from a local motel.
At 11:55 p.m., on 8th and Pacific Way, Sandra R. Shinall, 41, from Long Beach, was stopped and cited for no valid operator’s license without identification.
On March 30 at 7 p.m. on 5th Street in Long Beach, a number of kids were reported to be ringing the doorbell and running away. A security camera captured the youth. Them and their parents were contacted and it was explained that they will be arrested for trespassing if this behavior continues.
On April 1 at 8:30 a.m., a counterfeit $10 bill was reported at a Long Beach business.
At 11:49 a.m., on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, Michael J. Pitt, 47, from Vancouver was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On April 1 at 6:53 p.m., on 8th and Pacific Avenue, Julilyn Boyce, 58, from Ocean Park was reported as a possible DUI. The vehicle she was driving was seen swerving and driving onto the center lines and drove up and over a curb. When stopped Boyce was seen with an open container in the vehicle and showed significant signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment. Boyce was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended second-degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device. Boyce had a prior DUI in 2019 and in Clatsop County in 2020.
On April 2 at 11:04 a.m., Ryan R. Camp, 27, from Hillsboro, Ore., was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
