On Aug. 17 at 8:40 a.m., the theft of a specialized bike was reported from the Discovery Trail near Sid Snyder Drive.
At 4:12 p.m., on North Shoreview Drive, two allegedly intoxicated males were reported to be shoving each other and stomping on flower beds in the area.
On Aug. 18 at 8:14 p.m. in downtown Long Beach, two individuals got into an argument about a parking situation. During the argument, a woman swung at the other party and left a large scratch and bruise before taking off.
On Aug. 19 at 11:50 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, cash and a check were reported stolen from a truck.
At 12:50 p.m., in Long Beach, an assault was reported.
At 3:30 p.m., at Long Beach Elementary some kids scratched profanity and other marks on a wall and left behind cigarette butts.
On Aug. 20 at 3 p.m., in Long Beach, a hit-and-run accident was reported, after the side mirror of a vehicle was taken off by another vehicle that did not stop.
At 4 p.m., on Shoreview Drive, a 12-year-old male from Long Beach allegedly brandished a knife during an assault. He was arrested and booked into Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Center for assault second-degree.
On Aug. 21 at 3:21 a.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported at a motel in Long Beach. As a result Michael A. McMurtrey, 63, from Portland, Oregon was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Aug. 23 at 7:26 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, a domestic incident was reported. After an initial investigation, Quentin L. Wright, 21, from St. Helens, Oregon was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault. Also, Emma B. Alloway, 28, from St. Helens, Oregon was cited for minor in possession.
