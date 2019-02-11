On Jan. 28 at 2:15 a.m., LBPD stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Suspect Edward L. Bendzick, 36, from Long Beach was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., a LBPD officer met with the manager of a credit union over a possible theft. A charge of theft first-degree was sent to the prosecutor’s office for Ashley A. Bagley, 30, from Long Beach.
At 7:15 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, Rodric B. Beauregard, 53, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for a felony warrant.
At 8:49 p.m., Bryan M. Grotting, 51, from Ilwaco, was booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence third-degree assault, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, and felony harassment domestic violence.
On Feb. 3 at 11:38 a.m. on Main Street in Ilwaco, Bryan M. Grotting, 51, from Ilwaco, was charged with malicious mischief third-degree.
On Feb. 6 at 1 p.m., Carrie L. Walling, 55, from Ilwaco, was cited for criminal trespass first-degree.
On Feb. 7 at 7:18 p.m., on 26th Street in Long Beach, Randall D. Nelson, 55, from Kaiser, Mo., was cited for operating a motor vehicle without interlock ignition.
On Feb. 8 at 1:28 p.m., in Long Beach, Lisa B. Johnson, 56, from Silver Creek, Wash., was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Feb. 9 at 1:13 p.m. on 147th Place in Long Beach, William C. Whiteside, 33, from Astoria, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
At 10:10 a.m., Richard W. Kalackowsi, 56, from Ilwaco was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
