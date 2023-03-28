March 13 — Male subject in a Long Beach lodging place reported yelling and pounding on the window at the room directly above to turn off all the electrical devices because it was killing his head. Officer attempted contact “and all he would do is yell at me something about people stealing his toilet water.” After showering the officer with obscenities, the man eventually quieted down.
Possible identity theft reported after an individual’s paycheck was only $50. She figured there must have been a mistake so she called and was told someone accessed their payroll service and had her check deposited into a different bank account.
March 14 — Report of kids throwing basketballs at cars. Officers were unable to locate.
Reporting party told officer her DISH satellite equipment along with other TV and computer components went missing from her storage unit sometime before Oct. 23, 2022. She stated she didn’t report it stolen at the time because she wasn’t using the satellite equipment, and she thought the company would stop charging her. She continues to be charged for the DISH equipment because she never returned it.
March 15 — Reporting party said she and her daycare group were run off the road by a mossy green Subaru, driven by an older female. The caller and children had to jump into the grassy area on the side of the road. An electronic speed sign and more patrols requested.
March 18 — A water faucet line was broken on the backside of the Ocean Beach Hospital clinic building. A connector piece was broken in the ground but was going to be easily fixable, with damage of about $3.
March 19 — Officer located a group of boys who had been reported to be banging on doors and running off. “I told the boys sternly that their night was over. I informed them there would be no more banging on houses and if I got any more calls they would all be found again and cited for disorderly conduct. I did not see any alcohol on any of them but advised them that if any of them were drinking that they needed to get rid of it right away as an MIP is not something any of them want to have to deal with. They all stated they understood what I was saying.”
March 20 — Officer investigated the theft of an Igloo cooler from the back of a pickup parked overnight at a Long Beach motel. Likely suspect identified from security video was located and interviewed but denied the theft. Officer eventually found the cooler stashed in the brush west of Ocean Beach Boulevard and returned it and its contents to the owner.
March 22 — Report of a 2-year-old who was out of his house at the neighbors with no parent around. Reporting party tried to get a hold of the father but no one would come to the door even though it was open. “By the time I got there the father had got the child,” officer said. “He told me that he was trying to get his baby daughter down for a nap and had a ‘white noise’ machine on. He did not realize the boy had gotten out and did not hear the neighbor at the door. I told him to be more careful about keeping the door.”
March 23 — Dwayne A. Merritt, 51, of Ilwaco, cited for first-degree criminal trespass at an Ilwaco motel.
March 24 — Officer investigated a suspended student chest-bumping a paraeducator at Ilwaco High School on March 23. Student said to the school employee that he would “punch him in the face” and pushed him. School didn’t want to press charges but wanted the incident to be documented.
A different IHS student, age 16, was charged with minor in possession of marijuana.
Officer investigated an alleged assault at Beacon RV Park in Ilwaco. Victim, who walked to the hospital, said a named suspect assaulted him for an unknown reason. Case is under investigation.
