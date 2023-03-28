March 13 — Male subject in a Long Beach lodging place reported yelling and pounding on the window at the room directly above to turn off all the electrical devices because it was killing his head. Officer attempted contact “and all he would do is yell at me something about people stealing his toilet water.” After showering the officer with obscenities, the man eventually quieted down.

Possible identity theft reported after an individual’s paycheck was only $50. She figured there must have been a mistake so she called and was told someone accessed their payroll service and had her check deposited into a different bank account.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.