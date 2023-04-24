April 17 — An Ilwaco resident on Lake Street called to report an attempted break-in to his residence between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The lock to his back door had been messed with and he found the wire tool they attempted to pick the lock with. He had camera footage, but his wife erased it prior to finding the back door had been messed with.

An Ilwaco woman “called requesting we go break her awning completely off her trailer since it was already broken because she was worried it was going to come through her window and hit her in the head.” The officer responded that “we don’t typically go breaking things on people’s property.” She said “this is an emergency” and hung up when asked whether one of her neighbors might help her out.

