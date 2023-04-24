April 17 — An Ilwaco resident on Lake Street called to report an attempted break-in to his residence between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The lock to his back door had been messed with and he found the wire tool they attempted to pick the lock with. He had camera footage, but his wife erased it prior to finding the back door had been messed with.
An Ilwaco woman “called requesting we go break her awning completely off her trailer since it was already broken because she was worried it was going to come through her window and hit her in the head.” The officer responded that “we don’t typically go breaking things on people’s property.” She said “this is an emergency” and hung up when asked whether one of her neighbors might help her out.
April 18 — A patrol driving past Pioneer Market noticed a male subject running after a vehicle and the vehicle speeding off. A white car sped off northbound when the officer pulled in to see what was going on. The driver of the remaining vehicle said she was telling the other driver to leave her alone. At the time there was no crime to pursue and the officer drove the area but was unable to locate the other person who was involved.
April 19 — An officer investigated a violent altercation in an RV park on 2nd Avenue in Ilwaco. The victim, who suffered a bloody nose but did not need medical attention, said the alleged attacker threatened to stab him and shoot his dog. The mother of the assailant told the officer that “she would shoot the dog” but does not have a gun. The officer told her she shouldn’t make such threats. The son had left the scene by the time the officer arrived. Later the same day, a caller told police the same group got into another fight. The assailant “attempted to hit me again but swung and missed at that time,” according to a victim statement. Officer advised victim and mother of the assailant that they could seek protection orders from the court. The case remains under investigation.
April 22 — Pioneer Market employees reported that a male was outside between Pioneer and Mermaid Inn and the subject was yelling and screaming. An officer contacted the subject and asked him to keep it down. He said he would and he was going to catch the bus.
Officers investigated a report of juveniles flipping over picnic benches on 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. An officer contacted subjects who admitted they were the ones doing it. “I looked at the benches and none appeared to be damaged. I told them to put the benches back and they say they would and they apologized.” The officer told the mother of one of the boys what her child did and that she could be held responsible for the damages. She said she understood and would watch them better.
