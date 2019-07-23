On July 8 at 3:10 p.m., a man was filling water bottles at a residence in Long Beach. Extra patrol was requested around the area.
At 12:50 p.m. on July 11, a child in a red van in Long Beach was heard screaming, but the van was not found.
A hit and run occurred in a parking lot in Ilwaco at 12:51 p.m. on July 12. A white truck tried to back into a space, allegedly hit a parked car and then moved to a different space.
A man was shouting at bystanders outside a Long Beach business on July 12 at 9:54 p.m.
Possible shots fired were reported on July 13 at 3:45 a.m. in Long Beach.
Rebecca L. Morales from Long Beach was cited for violating a temporary protection order at 4:20 p.m. on July 13.
A man reported his outdoor furniture cushions, worth about $2,500, stolen in Long Beach at 7:19 p.m. on July 13.
A man walking out of the woods reportedly stole items from an area in Long Beach on July 14 at 9:26 a.m.
