On May 13 at 10 a.m. on 1st Street in Ilwaco, a juvenile alleged jumped in front of a car after being talked to about behaviors. The youth apologized for his poor choice.
On May 14 at 12:45 p.m. in the Sandpiper Mall in Long Beach, a man was alleged to be drinking. After LBPD made contact with the man, he picked up his can and left the area.
On May 17 at 10 a.m., a resident of Sandridge Road in Ilwaco reported fraudulent charges on his debit card totally more than $238.
On May 18 at 9:07 a.m., on Pacific Avenue in Long beach, a burglary was reported with several items missing from a shed.
