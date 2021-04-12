On April 6 at 4:18 p.m., on 26th Street, a burglary to a storage unit was reported.
At 6:27 p.m., a Long Beach resident reported harassment via the computer, with a female threatened a man if he didn’t send her money.
On April 7 at 3:15 p.m., on Washington Avenue, a double pane glass of a trailer home had been hit and damaged by a BB.
On April 9 at 8:14 p.m., an officer observed three individuals acting suspiciously near the apartments on 10th Street in Long Beach. At 10:22 p.m., LBPD was dispatched for a house window that had been shot out with a BB gun and a Cooper BB. Security video revealed the same individuals observed earlier. Contact was made to their apartment, and an investigation is underway with criminal charges expected.
