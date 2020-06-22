On June 18 at 4:19 p.m., a Long Beach resident reported that while his trailer was parked in Seaview, someone shot through its bumper.
On June 20 at 5:24 a.m., in Long Beach, officers were called to a residence on Pacific Avenue. After an investigation of a harassment complaint, Laurel R. Webber, 48, from Long Beach, will be charged with violation of a domestic violence no contact order.
On June 21 at 10:33 a.m. on 17th Street, a complaint was received about a drone flying and filming over a private residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.