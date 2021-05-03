On April 19 at 11:01 p.m. on Sid Snyder Drive in Long Beach, Tcha’l Qad T.C. Krise, 18, from Olympia was cited for malicious mischief third-degree after he allegedly slashed the tires of a vehicle in a parking lot.
On April 20 at 3:42 p.m., LBPD took a report for the theft of hubcaps from a vehicle parked in Long Beach.
On April 21 at 11:12 a.m., a theft of funds was reported after scammer got $2,000 from someone by claiming to be from the PUD.
On April 22 at 4:45 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported. When the arrival officer got to the scene the victim handed him a large piece of a truck that had been left after the incident. A review of security camera provided identification of the suspect vehicle. Carl L. Norton, 86, from Seaview was contacted and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On April 23 at 4:40 p.m. in Long Beach, a homeless person reportedly urinated on a building in downtown. Contact was made with Riley L. Wonderlich aka Riley L. Garvin, 42, from Seaview was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant and for indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.