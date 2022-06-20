On June 14 at 6:08 p.m., there was a disturbance call at Culbertson Park. A child shoved another child and the reporting party said the aggressor was possibly armed with a knife. A responding officer did not find anyone armed and determined children were playing.
On June 16 at 12:43 p.m., a male was reported lying in the middle of the roadway at Idaho Avenue S and 14th Street SE. The responding officer learned that the man was attempting to get a tan. He voluntarily removed himself from the roadway.
On June 17 at 12:10 p.m., the department was tipped off that a suspect was allegedly stealing social security checks, forging them, and cashing them at a local bank. Approximately $4,000 has been stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
On June 17 at 12:20 p.m., victim reported a rape that had happened 8 years ago when she was 8 years old. An investigation is ongoing.
On June 17 at 3:11 p.m., a belligerent individual was reported at the Ocean Beach Hospital who was also "combative." The responding officer learned that the issue was a woman not wanting to wear a mask. She left before the officer's arrival.
On June 19 at 9:26 p.m., a reporting party advised that teenagers allegedly broke into a concession stand at Culbertson Park. The responding officer questioned approximately 8 teenagers and checked the concession stand. They alleged the concession stand door was already open. The officer searched the concession stand and a vehicle. Nothing was located, and a city crew was requested to secure the premises.
