On Nov. 26 at 1:15 a.m., on 17th Street in Long Beach, someone reported a woman with two dogs walking around houses, looking in windows. The responding officer contacted the woman who was driving a California rental car telling her that she was trespassing and to stay on public property.
At 12:15 p.m., a motel in Long Beach reported the theft of $500 from a safe.
At 1:25 p.m., Margaret A.L. Stapleton, 43, from Ocean Park was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Nov. 27 at 12:47 p.m., after being involved in an accident, Janette K. Jones, 51, form Ocean Park was cited for suspected driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Nov. 29 starting at 9:54 p.m. and continuing throughout the night to Nov. 30 at 4:18 a.m., 4:43 a.m., and again at 11:27 a.m., officers dealt with a couple creating disturbances and having domestic issues on Sid Snyder Drive. They were admonished that the next call could result in their being lodged in South Bend.
On Dec. 1 at 1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ocean Beach Boulevard North between two apartment tenants. There were additional calls regarding these same individuals at 3:11 p.m. and 5:14 p.m. Both were advised to stop inciting the situation and to stay away from each other.
At 11:31 p.m., on Pacific Avenue, Robert L. Ritzman, 37, from Long Beach, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.