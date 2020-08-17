On Aug. 10 at 10:35 a.m., during the night a lock was cut on a trailer stored at Pacific Avenue South.
At 12:04 p.m., in the 1400 block on Pacific Avenue, a lock was cut off a storage shed.
At 12:35 p.m., at the same location, it was reported an attempt was made to steal a generator, and bolt cutters were left behind at the scene.
On Aug. 14 at 12:37 pm. on Sid Snyder Drive in Long Beach, malicious mischief was reported to a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
At 2:05 p.m. on Ocean Beach Boulevard, Everett E. Pace, 48, from Long Beach, was cited for violation of an anti-harassment order.
On Aug. 16 at 8:25 a.m., a man was reportedly run over by his own car. According to the report the man got out of his car rapidly after a bee flew in. He failed to put the vehicle in park, was knocked down by the door and the car ran over his leg. He was treated and released.
At 9:45 p.m., after a traffic stop on Pacific Avenue, Carli M. Saunders, 24, from Longview was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 10:29 p.m., a call came in about a woman in a 10-foot rowboat who went to the north side of Sand Island and had failed to return. Her boyfriend reported her overdue. As the waters are shallow in that area, and it was foggy, it was not safe to try rescue at that time. Then at 2:53 a.m., the Coast Guard reported they had gotten the woman off Sand Island and she was safe back in Ilwaco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.