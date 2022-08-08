On Aug. 1 at 10:42 p.m, officers responded to the report of a bat inside a residence at 1710 Pacific Avenue N. The officers informed the resident that calling for a bat inside their home was not a police matter and that there was nothing they could do about it. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife also declined to respond. Officers offered to drive her to a hotel but she stated she would just spend the night at her nearby office.
On Aug. 2 at 10:30 p.m., an assault was reported at the Super Mart involving a female who had been punched in the stomach by a male who fled the scene. She stated that she found him near her vehicle and when she told him to get away from it, he struck her. She was also pregnant and was afraid she was going into labor. The case remains under investigation but the suspect, who has not been named, has an active domestic violence fourth-degree assault warrant out of the Long Beach Municipal Court.
On Aug. 3 at 12:30 p.m., a boat owner reported that their boat was struck by another the night before and the offending boat did not leave information.
On Aug. 4 at 10:45 a.m., the Chautauqua Lodge reported that over a two-day time frame someone entered room 129 and stole multiple items. The suspect may have entered through a partially open screen door.
On Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m., a guest at the Chautauqua Lodge reported that three pairs of shoes were stolen from their front porch including Nike slides, and a pair of Tommy Bahamas slip-ons.
On Aug. 6 at 7:20 a.m., a person was reported dumpster diving at the Adrift Hotel and was making a mess. The person left before law enforcement arrived and the hotel was advised to put a gate up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.