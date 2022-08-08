On Aug. 1 at 10:42 p.m, officers responded to the report of a bat inside a residence at 1710 Pacific Avenue N. The officers informed the resident that calling for a bat inside their home was not a police matter and that there was nothing they could do about it. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife also declined to respond. Officers offered to drive her to a hotel but she stated she would just spend the night at her nearby office.

On Aug. 2 at 10:30 p.m., an assault was reported at the Super Mart involving a female who had been punched in the stomach by a male who fled the scene. She stated that she found him near her vehicle and when she told him to get away from it, he struck her. She was also pregnant and was afraid she was going into labor. The case remains under investigation but the suspect, who has not been named, has an active domestic violence fourth-degree assault warrant out of the Long Beach Municipal Court.

