Feb. 13 — Officer took a call from an employee at the Ilwaco Pharmacy who stated there was a transient woman with a shopping cart in the alcove. She was yelling. They requested that police send an officer and have her removed from the alcove. Officer told her that she could not linger around businesses. She said okay and moved on.
Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals reported that a subject punched a hole in the wall of a unit following a dispute between a housekeeper and her boyfriend over a child-custody issue. Restraining order in process.
Feb. 13 — Reporting party said someone took her dog, an 11-year-old golden retriever named Max. She said that the dog was outside near the street and believed the people who picked him up probably thought he was lost. The people who picked him up told an officer the dog looked cold and injured so they took it to the Humane Society. Officer contacted owner to let her know where to pick Max up.
Feb. 14 — Reporting party stated there was a female with shopping cart outside the pharmacy having a mental health crisis, yelling and screaming. Officers contacted that female and she was advised to start walking out of town. Officer offered her a ride to Astoria if he saw her at Sid’s Market in the morning.
Officers investigated a suspected burglary at a residence on north Ocean Beach Boulevard. Reporting party said no one was supposed to be inside and she gave officers permission to go in. Officer searched the house with gun drawn but did not locate anyone. The house had garbage and debris throughout it. It is possible that someone was squatting there or just rummaged through the house, as the reporting party said the house was already a mess the last time they were there a few years ago. Officers helped secure the premises.
Feb. 16 — An officer heard a female screaming outside Long Beach Tavern at what the officer thought was another person. She stated she was the one screaming but had no issues. She was yelling at herself. Officer advised the female that if she continued to scream, police would get called back.
Feb. 17 — Officer investigated a report about the gas line on a van being cut and fuel removed from the library’s van. The van was parked behind the library for the last couple weeks and when they were using it on Feb. 16, it was low on fuel so they went to fill it up. When they were pumping gas into the van it started pouring out on the ground. Repair cost estimated at $500.
Officer investigated theft of a blue Sun Trike three-wheel bicycle from a house on 11th St. SW (behind Bank of the Pacific). Originally cost $900 in 2012.
Feb. 18 — Jacob M. Stapleton, 26 of Long Beach, was booked on a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. Reporting party was mad because his 12-year old-son told him that the next door neighbor, Stapleton, was pounding on his door telling him to open it so he could “beat his ass.” Stapleton said they always pound on the walls of the apartment. He said he yelled through the wall at them but did not go to the door. Both parties were told they could seek anti-harassment orders against each other. In the process of investigation, the officer learned of Stapleton’s warrants.
Officer investigated a complaint at Adrift Hotel about a woman in the pool area. She said she was waiting for her husband who was driving there from a couple states away and had a room reserved in his company’s name. She left immediately when she was told that the hotel wanted her trespassed from the property.
Feb. 20 — Reporting party said three people were walking around Beacon RV Park carrying bats and flashlights. He was unable to provide a description and stated he could no longer see the subjects. Officer responded and contacted multiple subjects in the parking lot; no indication of a problem or anyone with weapons.
Reporting party on Eagle Street in Ilwaco stated that sometime in the past week someone came and cut down her trees. She doesn’t know who did it. Officer let her know they would log her complaint and if she finds out who it was, then to give officers that information.
Urian L. Robinson, 48 of Ocean Park, was booked for felony harassment after threatening to shoot a convenience store clerk in Long Beach and using racist epithets.
Feb. 24 — Harley W. Bowe, 33 of Ocean Park, was cited for driving while license suspended. Bow was operating a motor vehicle eastbound on 17th St SE and officer was headed northbound on Oregon Avenue, when Bowe allegedly drove through the stop sign and turned northbound, almost striking officer’s driver-side patrol vehicle door.
Feb. 26 — Lawrence M. Lorton, 51 of Ocean Park, was cited for “vehicle operator refusing to comply with officer” after a complicated interaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.