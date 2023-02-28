Feb. 13 — Officer took a call from an employee at the Ilwaco Pharmacy who stated there was a transient woman with a shopping cart in the alcove. She was yelling. They requested that police send an officer and have her removed from the alcove. Officer told her that she could not linger around businesses. She said okay and moved on.

Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals reported that a subject punched a hole in the wall of a unit following a dispute between a housekeeper and her boyfriend over a child-custody issue. Restraining order in process.

