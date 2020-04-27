April 20 — At 11:15 a.m., on Pacific Avenue, LBPD made contact with Edward F. Gates Sr., 41, from Portland, Oregon. He was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 8:03 p.m. on Spruce Street in Ilwaco, Shamus A. Jones, 39, from Seaview was contacted for a traffic infraction, and subsequently cited for obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.
At 10:33 p.m. in Long Beach, Heather A. Williamson, 21, from Ocean Park was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
April 22 — At 1:48 a.m. a possible stolen vehicle was recovered on Brumbach Avenue in Ilwaco.
April 25 — Near 22nd Street and Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach, numerous mailboxes were struck by the driver of a dark SUV who then left then scene.
