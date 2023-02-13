Feb. 6 — Reporting party stated there was a transient in a tent in the area of Bolstad and Pacific Avenues. Officer contacted the male subject with his dog and advised him of the overnight camping ordinance and advised him to move along. He said he would.

Reporting party at Driftwood Point Apartments stated there was yelling between an elderly male and female but was unsure of what apartment it was coming from. Officer observed Gary Ziemer walking out of an apartment. Female stated “he’s getting away” and “he assaulted me.” She told officer Ziemer grabbed her neck and choked her. She denied needing medical care. Ziemer couldn’t immediately be located, however was later found at the Seaview beach approach. Questioned on the scene about the earlier incident, Ziemer alleged “she jumped me” after an argument about paying the bills, according to the police report. Ziemer admitted to putting his hands on the woman but stated that she did it first. Officer advised Ziemer that he needed to step out of his vehicle and he told officer, “I’m not going to jail.” Another officer arrived on scene and advised Ziemer to get out of his vehicle. Ziemer stated something to the effect of “I’m not going to.” The second officer told Ziemer that if he didn’t get out, the officers would break his window, to which Ziemer replied “I will break your face.” Ziemer was advised he was being arrested for Assault 2nd degree and Ziemer tried to hit an officer a couple times with his cigarette in a swinging hand through his window. Ziemer drove off, bypassing a patrol vehicle. The two officers attempted to pursue Ziemer down to Sandridge but terminated the pursuit. Ziemer, 75 of Long Beach, faces charges of assault 2nd degree-domestic violence, assault 3rd degree, and resisting arrest.

