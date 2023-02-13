Feb. 6 — Reporting party stated there was a transient in a tent in the area of Bolstad and Pacific Avenues. Officer contacted the male subject with his dog and advised him of the overnight camping ordinance and advised him to move along. He said he would.
Reporting party at Driftwood Point Apartments stated there was yelling between an elderly male and female but was unsure of what apartment it was coming from. Officer observed Gary Ziemer walking out of an apartment. Female stated “he’s getting away” and “he assaulted me.” She told officer Ziemer grabbed her neck and choked her. She denied needing medical care. Ziemer couldn’t immediately be located, however was later found at the Seaview beach approach. Questioned on the scene about the earlier incident, Ziemer alleged “she jumped me” after an argument about paying the bills, according to the police report. Ziemer admitted to putting his hands on the woman but stated that she did it first. Officer advised Ziemer that he needed to step out of his vehicle and he told officer, “I’m not going to jail.” Another officer arrived on scene and advised Ziemer to get out of his vehicle. Ziemer stated something to the effect of “I’m not going to.” The second officer told Ziemer that if he didn’t get out, the officers would break his window, to which Ziemer replied “I will break your face.” Ziemer was advised he was being arrested for Assault 2nd degree and Ziemer tried to hit an officer a couple times with his cigarette in a swinging hand through his window. Ziemer drove off, bypassing a patrol vehicle. The two officers attempted to pursue Ziemer down to Sandridge but terminated the pursuit. Ziemer, 75 of Long Beach, faces charges of assault 2nd degree-domestic violence, assault 3rd degree, and resisting arrest.
Male subject with the two dogs was sleeping in the cubbyhole near apartments adjacent to the Long Beach Post Office. Officer told him he had to leave.
Feb. 7 — An officer arrested Urian L. Robinson, 48 from Seaview, for shoplifting from Supermart. While officer was in contact with him, Robinson allegedly tossed a small baggie of what appeared to be meth at the officer and said he found it on the ground. While placing him in the patrol car Robinson gave officer another baggie of the same substance. Weighed the crystalline substance and it measured out at 9.3 grams. Baggies were discarded in the drug take back bin. Robinson was cited and released.
Reporting party called to report a vehicle window was broken out Feb. 6 while it was parked at the school. A gray Kia Soul was observed in a video pulling up next to multiple vehicles in the parking lot as the driver looked through the windows of the cars. The driver apparently used an unknown item to shatter the window glass.
Report came in about people arguing outside the apartments and one male subject had a pistol holstered to his hip. Officer arrived and contacted the parties and found there was an argument about accusations over stealing chainsaws. No arrest made.
Officer dispatched to check on a report of kids throwing rocks at the neighbor’s window but did not break it. An 11-year-old admitted throwing the rock and said he was just messing around. Office contacted his mother and she said he was hanging out with new friends today and she had a bad feeling about it. She said she would be getting him home right away and would deal with him.
Feb. 9 — David M. Adams, 54 from Hood River, Oregon, was cited for malicious mischief 2nd degree for an incident that involved busting the window of a truck and slashing the tires. He also damaged the windshield and broke the mirror.
Reporting party called stating that he caught a female on his property walking around. He also reported that she took a bucket from the property when leaving and said it also looked like she was smoking drugs. Officer located the female and she admitted to being at the property and to talking the bucket. The officer asked her about the pipe and she admitted to smoking meth. Property owner did not want to pursue charges. Officer told her if she goes back she will be arrested. She said she was looking for cans. Officer asked her if that made it okay and she said apparently no. “I gave her a very stern talking to.”
Feb. 10 — Ilwaco resident called to report a woman with a shopping cart in the Community Park (Spruce St.), who was screaming and appeared to be in distress. She advised that the woman was alone, and just sitting there yelling. Reporting party did not dare walk over to her to see if she was okay. Office was unable to locate.
Two slashed tires found on vehicles on 30th Street NW. More slashed tires and turmoil between neighbors investigated on Feb. 11. Officer combined the incidents under one case number and filed it as a felony with the prosecutor’s office.
Feb. 11 — In a continuation from a Jan. 31 incident, Jerry L. Wright, 66 from Long Beach, was cited for malicious mischief 2nd degree. Neighbors informed officers that Wright had walked into their apartment, yelled at them and went to sleep in a bedroom. Officers went upstairs searching for Wright with tasers drawn and located Wright in the bedroom where he was sleeping naked. Officers did not point their tasers at him. Wright was extremely agitated and kept yelling at officers to leave him alone and to go find some real criminals to arrest. While walking past the neighbors he stated something to the effect of “I’m gonna beat the s*** out of you when I’m out.”
