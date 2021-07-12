On July 2 at 7:18 p.m., in Long Beach, Zachery J. Bair, 23, from Long Beach was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On July 3 at 8:44 p.m. on Pacific Highway in Long Beach, Gary R. Anderson, 40, from Oregon City, Oregon, was stopped for a traffic citation, and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On July 4 at 3:50 p.m., Derick M. Tamason, 25, from Long Beach, was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On July 8 at 8:22 p.m. in Ilwaco, an assault was reported with one person alleged being struck in the eye. Donna M. Merritt, 47, of Ilwaco was charged with domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
