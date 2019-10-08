Long Beach Police Blotter
On Oct. 4 at 12:21 p.m. in Long Beach, Steven K. Whiting, 50, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a warrant.
At 8:542 p.m. in Ilwaco, Ralph R. Baker, 64, from Ilwaco was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and booked into Pacific County Jail.
On Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Kaiden T. Agree, 19, was cited for minor in possession.
On Oct. 6 at 12:19 a.m. in Ilwaco, Jesus D. Sass, 20, was charged with malicious mischief after allegedly throwing a chair through a wndow.
At 10:26 a.m. in Long Beach, seven sheets of 2x8 lattice were dropped off at a home. The caller said it appeared to be part of a fence.
At 9:30 p.m. in Long Beach, William M. Weiss, 57, from Long Beach, was stopped for a burnt-out headlight and subsequently cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
