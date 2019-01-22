On Jan. 15 at 4:50 p.m. on 9th Street in Long Beach, locks were cut off a construction trailer and a battery and lumber stolen.
On Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m., a local business reported receiving two counterfeit $20 bills.
At 2:40 p.m., at the Ilwaco High School, a student allegedly made pot-infused cookies for others. A 14-year-old female from Ocean Park was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession; a 15-year-old male from Seaview was charged with possession and a15-year-old male from Ocean Park was also charged with possession. All charges sent to juvenile department.
At 8:43 a.m. a credit union reported more than $9,000 stolen since last August. The case is under investigation.
On Jan. 18 at 1:07 p.m., Tyler D. Johnson, 28, from Long Beach was booked for domestic violence fourth-degree assault after an incident on 28th Street.
On Jan. 20 at 5:37 p.m., Steven L. Suydam, 32, form Kodiak, Alaska who was alleged to be staying in his car in a parking lot, was cited for theft third-degree after a dine and dash at a Long Beach restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.