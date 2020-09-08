On Aug. 31 at 12:20 p.m., fishing rods and gear were reported stolen from a boat parked at the port in Ilwaco.
At 6 p.m. on the Sid Snyder approach, a report of a disturbance was received from several people. The arriving officer made contact with one individual who was fighting with others. The man was very combative. One person in the group he was with admitted they had all taken LSD. After finally getting him to the ground, he was sedated by medical personnel and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
At 11:52 p.m. in Ilwaco, a disturbance was reported for a woman who had allegedly been injected with methamphetamine against her will. Contact was made with a man at the scene who said he and his girlfriend had come from Tacoma to get away from drugs but have done meth every day, either by injection or smoking, since they have been here.
On Sept. 1, a saw was reported missing from a job site in Long Beach.
At 7:23 p.m., Kurt E. Kaino, 58, from Ilwaco, was cited for violation of a harassment order.
On Sept. 2 at 11:09 p.m., on Washington Street in Long Beach, contact was made with Skyla D. Ervin, 23, from Long Beach for possibly driving under the influence of intoxicants, after she allegedly struck another vehicle.
On Sept. 3 at 11 a.m., at the port in Ilwaco, the theft of a scope, valued at about $4,000, was reported.
On Sept. 3 at 9:21 p.m. in Long Beach, Harley E. Weyl, 27, from Long Beach, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for violation of a domestic violence restraining order and criminal trespass second-degree.
On Sept. 4 at 1 a.m., on Washington Street in Long Beach, Kimberly A. Pickering, 38, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. in Vandelia near Ortelius and Robert Gray Drive, an intoxicated man was reported driving his lawnmower through the neighborhood. The arrival LBPD officer found him doing circles in a driveway. The man was returned to his home and turned over to a less intoxicated friend. The lawnmower was secured with the keys put away to avoid further problems.
