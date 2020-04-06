March 31 — At 6:33 p.m., in Long Beach, an assault was reported on 17th Street. The case remains under investigation.
April 1 — At 3:42 p.m. at a business on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, an assault was reported. The suspect individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation but then released. Then at 9:14 p.m., the same person allegedly made threats to harm two others. The suspect was located, placed in custody for a mental health evaluation and placed in an out-of-area hospital for care.
April 2 — At 11:30 a.m., approximately $50 in coin was stolen from the coin box at the Driftwood Apartments in Long Beach.
April 3 — Two loose horses were reported near the Breakers in Long Beach. Not needing the cavalry, Chief Wright came to the rescue and returned them to their owner.
April 4 — After a call of suspicious activities at a storage unit in Ilwaco at 11:44 a.m., it was discovered that individuals were living in several of the units and possibly using drugs. The case remains under investigation.
At 3:43 p.m., five young children under the age of 10 were seen running and playing on the roof of a residence with a fairly steep pitch. An officer made contact with an adult at the residence who noted the children would not be going back onto the roof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.