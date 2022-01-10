On Jan. 4 at 10:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported at an RV park in Long Beach. One person was transported to the hospital for care.

On Jan. 5 at 1:03 a.m. in Long Beach, a female was screaming in the street. An officer arrived and told her to stop and she said, OK and quietly walked off.

At 2:19 a.m., a prowler was confronted in a garage under construction in Ilwaco, with his arms full of stuff.

On Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, a Chromebook, Ugg slippers and more were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

On Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m. in Ilwaco, a female was yelling and stated she was hungry. A neighbor made her sandwiches and she left without incident.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.