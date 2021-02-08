On Jan. 30 at 5:07 p.m., Justin R. Freidel, 30, from Vancouver, was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Feb. 1 at 11 a.m., Dwayne A. Merritt, 49, from Ilwaco was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault after an incident on Brumbach Avenue in Ilwaco.
On Feb. 2 at 8:30 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, the gas cap was taken and the catalytic converter removed from under a van. The owners have cameras and will review for a suspect.
At 3:27 p.m., in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Tanitia M. Handy, 31, from Toledo, was stopped for allegedly running a red light and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Feb. 4 at 11:06 p.m., on Pacific Avenue, after being stopped for a traffic infraction, Taylor B. Whybark, 21, from Ocean Park was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Feb. 5 at 1:30 a.m., a prowler was reported near a boat and the person took off running to a nearby RV park.
The theft of a wallet from a laundromat was reported at 3:15 p.m. The case remains under investigation for review of a security camera tape.
At 10:32 p.m., Robert T. Noe, 47, from Portland, was stopped for traffic violations and subsequently cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On Feb. 6 at 6:03 p.m. on Pacific Way in Ilwaco, Vickie K. Childs, 41, from Warrenton, Oregon was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
At 8:08 p.m. in Long Beach, Kurt E. Kaino, 58, from Seaview, was cited for violation of an anti-harassment order.
