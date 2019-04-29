On April 22 at 5 p.m. in Veterans Field a female visiting from Canada was smoking marijuana. She was advised it is against the law to smoke in public, and put it away.
On April 25 at 10:30 a.m. in Long Beach, someone had written “5150” in black marker on a public business. The suspect was caught on film.
On April 26 at 2 p.m., “5150” was written with a black marker on a Long Beach business.
Terry A. Smith was stopped for driving with a suspended license in Long Beach at 11:02 a.m. on April 27. He was cited for DWLS 3rd degree.
Two surries were stolen from a locked chained area in Long Beach on April 28 at 8:51 a.m. The surries were later recovered on the dune trail.
