On July 12 at 3:55 p.m. in Long Beach, trespassers were reported on private equipment.
At 11:38 p.m., on July 13, in Long Beach, a disturbance was reported at a local motel.
On July 16 at 5:02 p.m., an individual who was drinking a beer at a bus shelter in Long Beach was contacted and the beer poured out.
On July 17, at 9:43 p.m. in Ilwaco, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Joel E. Caldwell, 32, from Ilwaco, for driving while license suspended and driving without an ignition interlock device.
At 10:42 p.m., several calls were received about a vehicle in the middle of a street in Ilwaco, with a man on the ground next to the vehicle. After his refusal of medical aid or transport to the hospital, it was determined he was not safe to operate a vehicle and it was towed.
