On June 17 at 3:22 p.m., an assault was reported after it was alleged the victim was beaten up and his phone taken.
On June 19 at 7:50 p.m. in Long Beach, a man and woman was alleged to be in a shouting match, causing a disturbance.
On June 20 at 2:04 p.m., someone reported a woman with a bloody nose walking on 14th Street in Long Beach. An office made contact and the woman said she was playing with a fishing pole and a lure caught her nose.
Littering was reported at 4 p.m. in Ilwaco. Contact was attempted with the address listed on mail found in the garbage.
At 10:11 p.m. in Ilwaco, Matthew G. Blair, 32, from Ocean Park was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for outstanding warrants.
At 10:11 p.m. in Ilwaco, Nancy E. Burke, 55, from Ocean Park was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On June 21 at 2nd and Pacific in Long Beach, Jannette M. Matthews, 64, from Vancouver, was stopped for a no tail lights and subsequently booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On June 23 at 12:49 p.m. on Lake Street in Ilwaco, Kenneth A. Schneider, 29, from Ilwaco, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 11:17 p.m. in Long Beach, a report of a disturbance on Idaho Street was received. A responding officer could hear “lots of screaming.” He found the home and learned that the parents were verbally discipling their child. They were admonished to quiet down as they could be heard a block away.
