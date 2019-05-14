On May 6 at 11:56 a.m. Johnny A. Cothren was arrested in Long Beach for possession of a controlled substance and transported to jail.
At 12:20 p.m. on May 8 a “furniture foot” with a threaded screw was punched into the side wall of a tire in Ilwaco.
Grant L. Moore was stopped in Long Beach on May 10 at 10:10 p.m. for no taillights and was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
A woman in Long Beach reported a possible male on the porch of her condo on May 11 at 3:36 a.m. because she could hear footsteps.
On May 11, a purse was stolen in Ilwaco at 5:15 p.m. while a woman was in the restroom.
A possible domestic violence turned out to be a pillow fight in Long Beach at 7:10 p.m. on May 11.
