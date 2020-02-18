On Feb. 3 at 7:15 p.m., a home for sale on Sid Snyder had been burglarized.
On Feb. 5 at 9:35 p.m., a “dine and dash” was reported in Long Beach.
On Feb. 8 at 3 a.m., a burglary was reported on School Road. Arriving officer found a door had been pried open and there was damage to the lock and door frame.
At 11:08 p.m. in Long Beach, Anthony R. Ramos, 28, from Ilwaco was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Feb. 9 at 9:30 p.m., near Black Lake, suspect Jeremy W. Martins, 28, from Ilwaco was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
On Feb. 10 at 2:02 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported in the parking lot of a Long Beach motel.
On Feb. 11 at 11:04 a.m., in Long Beach, Timothy C. Oxford, 26, from Ocean Park, was booked into Pacific County Jail for criminal trespassing second-degree. The next day, Feb. 12, at 2:55 p.m., Oxford was again contacted and booked into Pacific County Jail for theft third-degree and criminal trespassing second-degree.
On Feb. 12, a Ford Ranger pickup was reported stolen from the Port parking lot in Ilwaco. The vehicle was later recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.